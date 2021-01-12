Univision to Launch PrendeTV, Spanish-Language AVOD Streamer

MIAMI—Univision is officially throwing its hat into the streaming service fray, announcing that it intends to launch PrendeTV for U.S. audiences in the first quarter of 2021. PrendeTV will be a free ad-supported streaming service catered to U.S. Hispanic audiences and featuring 100% Spanish-language programming.

Reports of Univision creating its own streaming service first popped up in December 2020.

“PrendeTV is an important, early step in Univision’s broader efforts to build the same leadership position we have in Spanish-language TV, in the emerging Spanish-language streaming space,” said Univision CEO Wade Davis. “The announcement of PrendeTV within two weeks of closing our acquisition of Univision underscores our focus and commitment to rapidly driving the transformation and growth of the company. PrendeTV is unlike anything our audience has access to today and will completely change the landscape for video streaming in Spanish-language media in the United States.”

PrendeTV will carry premium and exclusive content, including Hollywood blockbusters, global television series, novelas, comedies, classic sports, documentaries, lifestyle shows and children’s programming all in Spanish, as well as Univision and Televisa’s own content libraries.

At launch, PrendeTV is expected to have 30 channels and 10,000 hours of video-on-demand programming, with more content expected to be added. Content will be accessed through a channels-based program guide or on-demand library menu, all in Spanish. There will be no login requirements and programs will feature limited commercial breaks, per Univision.

Consumers will be able to access PrendeTV on desktop and mobile devices via Prende.TV, and via free mobile and connected TV apps. Distribution partners will be announced at a later date, Univision said.

Univision programming will continue to be available through cable, satellite and select vMVPD distributors.

No official launch date has been announced.