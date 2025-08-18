Gray Renews All Fox Affiliation Agreements
The deal extends and renews the network affiliations for all of Gray’s Fox affiliated television stations across 27 markets.
ATLANTA—Gray Media, Inc. has reached an agreement with the Fox Television Network that extends and renews the network affiliations for all of Gray’s Fox affiliated television stations across 27 markets, including Portland, Ore., Cincinnati, Ohio; Las Vegas and Birmingham, Ala.
The news comes as Gray has been looking to expand its footprint with acquisitions. It recently announced plans to acquire TV stations from Block Communications for $80 million.
That deal, which would require the Federal Communications Commission to change its ownership rules includes WDRB and WBKI, the Fox and The CW affiliates for the Louisville, Kentucky, market (DMA 49), where Gray owns and operates NBC affiliate WAVE-TV.
Currently Gray owns local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.