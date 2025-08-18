Gray Renews All Fox Affiliation Agreements

ATLANTA—Gray Media, Inc. has reached an agreement with the Fox Television Network that extends and renews the network affiliations for all of Gray’s Fox affiliated television stations across 27 markets, including Portland, Ore., Cincinnati, Ohio; Las Vegas and Birmingham, Ala.

The news comes as Gray has been looking to expand its footprint with acquisitions. It recently announced plans to acquire TV stations from Block Communications for $80 million .

That deal, which would require the Federal Communications Commission to change its ownership rules includes WDRB and WBKI, the Fox and The CW affiliates for the Louisville, Kentucky, market (DMA 49), where Gray owns and operates NBC affiliate WAVE-TV.

Currently Gray owns local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households.