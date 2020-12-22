Univision Working on Spanish-Language Streaming Service (Report)

NEW YORK—Univision is reportedly planning to get into the streaming business, as a report from Bloomberg says that the Spanish-language broadcaster is working on a streaming service designed for its viewers.

The streaming service is said to be a top priority of Univision’s incoming CEO Wade Davis, who believes the new flurry of streaming services aren’t serving Hispanic audiences, per Bloomberg.

A Univision streaming service is expected to include advertising and rely on the library of Mexico’s Group Televisa SBA, a Univision investor and programming supplier. The hope, according to Bloomberg, is to have the streaming service ready for the first half of 2021.