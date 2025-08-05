CommScope Will Sell Connectivity and Cable Solutions Business to Amphenol for $10.5 Billion

CommScope said it has agreed to sell its Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) segment to Amphenol for about $10.5 billion in cash.

The sale is expected to close within the first half of 2026 subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals, CommScope said.

"I’m excited to announce this transformational deal that unlocks equity value, returns cash to our shareholders and strengthens our remaining businesses,” CommScope CEO Chuck Treadway said. “ANS and Ruckus will continue to stay focused on what matters most—our shareholders, customers, employees and other stakeholders. In our ANS and Ruckus businesses, we will continue to develop the next generation of network connectivity. CommScope’s CCS business is positioned to continue to perform well under Amphenol’s leadership.”

CommScope expects net proceeds after taxes and transaction expenses to be about $10 billion. After repaying all debt, redeeming all preferred equity (held by investment firm Carlyle) and adding modest leverage on the remaining business, CommScope said it will have significant excess cash that it will distribute to shareholders as a dividend within 60 to 90 days following the closing.

The exact amount and timing of the dividend will be determined by the cmpany after closing and after taking into account all relevant factors.

