Premion Expands Partnership with IHS Markit into Auto Market

NEW YORK—Premion has expanded its partnership with IHS Markit with an offering focusing on the auto market that uses data from Polk Automotive Solutions to make CTV and OTT advertising more efficient and effective, the companies reported.

Premion, which offers a CTV and OTT local and regional advertising platform, first announced an attribution partnership with IHS at the IAB Newfronts last month.

Building on that, Premion will leverage market-leading automotive insights from IHS Markit that include 30 years of vehicle ownership history, more than 125 million households and more than 49 million new and used vehicle transactions in 2020 to deliver an end-to-end CTV and OTT advertising solution for automotive advertisers.

The new offering will make it easier for advertisers to find and reach the most qualified automotive consumers and connect the outcome of advertising campaigns to business results, including verified new vehicle sales, the companies reported.

“Automotive marketers have been among early adopters of streaming TV advertising, which has quickly evolved as a priority customer acquisition and performance marketing channel,” said Dave Marquard, head of product at Premion. “With Polk Automotive Solutions, we’re accelerating the power of streaming TV advertising to empower our advertisers to reach high-value audiences and measure true sales performance by matching OTT viewership with verified vehicle sales.”

“Today’s auto intenders are OTT viewers. As automotive marketers follow their audiences on streaming TV platforms, they need timely data-driven insights to target, optimize, and measure campaign spending,” said Joe Kyriakoza, vice president and general manager, Polk Automotive Solutions at IHS Markit. “With this integration, we’re further empowering automotive advertisers with a more complete understanding of audience behavior and connecting OTT viewership to direct business results by driving new vehicle sales.”

Launched by Tegna in 2016, Gray Television, Inc. acquired a minority stake in Premion in 2020.