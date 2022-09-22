Pluto TV Gets a Canadian Launch Date

TORONTO—Paramount Global and Corus Entertainment Inc. have announced that the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service Pluto TV will debut in Canada on December 1.

The launch will feature Pluto’s most robust content offering at launch to-date, with more than 100 unique, curated channels and over 20,000 hours of content, including a wide spectrum of free programming such as drama, comedy, lifestyle, kids, movies, around-the-clock news and more, Paramount reported.

In addition, audiences will have access to flagship Canadian series from Corus Studios as well as key series from the popular NCIS Franchise.

The FAST service will also feature curated movie channels programmed by genre, including Pluto TV Comedy, Pluto TV Drama, Pluto TV Action, The Asylum, Christmas 365 and Thriller 365.

“Our initial channel lineup further illustrates how we are working to combine Corus' incredible local content offering with Pluto TV's global content, to meet the tastes of the Canadian audience,” explained Olivier Jollet, executive vice president and international GM for Pluto TV at Paramount Global. “I'm confident that Pluto TV will quickly become a new destination both for fans of curated content as well as for clients and partners interested in investing in a new and unique streaming service upon its launch."