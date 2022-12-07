Pennsylvania Taps Hughes for Managed Network Services

GERMANTOWN, Md.—Hughes Network Systems has announced that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania again selected Hughes as a provider of managed network services under the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Last User Connectivity contract.

The renewed agreement calls for Hughes to offer statewide agencies its HughesON portfolio of end-to-end solutions, including managed broadband, SD-WAN, and VoIP.

"Hughes has been a trusted partner to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania since 2018 and we are honored to have the opportunity to continue supporting the state agencies that serve Pennsylvanians every day," said Mike Tippets, vice president at Hughes. "Across the country, government agencies depend on their networks to meet constituent needs – whether for cloud-based applications, accessing public records or connecting remote sites via broadband – and we're proud to help them get the connections they need at a competitive price."

Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry are among the other Commonwealth agencies using managed services from Hughes during the Last User Connectivity Contract.

The largest non-carrier provider of enterprise connectivity in North America, Hughes partners with more than 450 carriers of all types – including cable, DSL, fiber, 4G/LTE, 5G, and geostationary and low Earth orbit satellite – to deliver the optimal high-performance, enterprise-grade network connection in any location, Hughes said.

Hughes optimizes networks on a site-by-site basis to meet price, security and performance requirements—with a single source for network design, implementation, billing and ongoing help desk support.