Pearl TV, MediaTek Unveil FastTrack To NextGen TV Program For CE Manufacturers

WASHINGTON D.C.—Pearl TV and MediaTek have launched the FastTrack to NextGen TV program designed to accelerate and streamline consumer electronics makers’ adoption of NextGen TV technology for smart TV and related devices at volume.

“The trajectory of NextGen TV hasn’t slowed down and now our expanded collaboration with MediaTek only bolsters the path toward ubiquitous inclusion and adoption,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. “We’re excited that together with MediaTek, we can usher in high-volume, low-cost televisions that consumers desire and are buying today, particularly among millennials.”

The program offers CE manufactures an easier, faster and more cost-effective process to introduce NextGen TV-compatible products via MediaTek’s Reference Platform. The reference platform will be pre-certified for compliance with the Consumer Technology Association’s (CTA’s) NextGen TV logo requirements, A3SA Security and the RUN3TV application platform to ensure manufacturers meet the standards set for authenticity and security, it said.

“We are very glad to work with Pearl TV as a total NextGen TV solution provider with a complete Reference Platform for high-volume TV manufacturers, including TV System on Chip (SoC), ATSC3 demodulators and software stack. MediaTek has been providing TV SoC solutions to 90% of all TV brands, and this pre-certified fast track program will help to expedite our support to customers with scale,” said Alfred Chan, vice president, TV Business Unit in the Smart Home Group at MediaTek.

Currently, there are about 70 NextGen TV set models available at retail. Prices start between $500 and $600. Makers include LG Electronics, Samsung and Sony. In January, Hisense announced it will introduce models later this year.

“The FastTrack program comes to the market at an opportune time for consumer electronics manufacturers looking to invest in cutting edge broadcast technology and better serve their customers with unrivalled visual and audio features,” said Chan.

“Consumers want TVs to come with NextGen TV capabilities and they want to be part of the future of television. NextGen TV represents a new realm of possibilities for television and device manufacturers, and we’re thrilled that this collaboration helps open the door for brands that want to have a seat at the table.”