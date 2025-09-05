PBS to Cut 15% of Staff

PBS chief executive Paula Kerger has sent an email to staff outlining plans to cut about 100 positions or 15% of its staff, following the loss of Federal funding for the public media outlet, according to the New York Times, which first reported the news, and other outlets.

As previously reported, PBS announced plans to cut its budget by 21% in August after the Trump administration successfully convinced Congress to cut all funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. As a result of those cut, the CPB is laying off most of its staff and ceasing operations at the end of Sept.

The 21% budget cuts were approved by the PBS board in August, which also voted to reduce dues paid by local stations by $35 million.

Critics of the funding cuts have argued that they will force many public stations to shut down. PBS hopes that the reduction in dues will help those stations survive.