NJ PBS May Close Next Year

In a notable example of how government funding cuts, are putting severe financial strains on public media, the WNET Group has announced that it has been unable to reach an agreement with the New Jersey Public Broadcasting Authority to extend the management of NJ PBS, New Jersey’s public television network, beyond the expiration date of June 30, 2026.

Fourteen years ago, The WNET Group agreed to operate New Jersey’s public television network, then called New Jersey Network, after Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the legislature determined that the state should no longer be in the television business.

WNET Group cited significant funding cuts by the federal government and New Jersey state government as a prime reason for the impasse on the operating contract. In theory, NJ PBS could continue operating past June 30 if another operator is found or if the two parties shift their positions and can reach an agreement.

WNET Group said that it will continue to operate NJ PBS, its newsroom, and produce its nightly newscast, “NJ Spotlight News,” which will remain available on NJ PBS, New York PBS station WNET and digital platforms.

After the current contract ends, WNET Group said it will continue producing and airing the daily New Jersey newscast on WNET and its digital platforms.

WNET also said that it is “committed to supporting the state through this transition and looks forward to collaborating with New Jersey–based institutions interested in operating a public television network.”

“We have been proud to serve the state of New Jersey with content that inspires, educates and informs. And we are deeply grateful to the NJ PBS Board of Trustees, the state of New Jersey, the NJPBA and, most importantly, the members and viewers who have supported NJ PBS for so many years,” WNET said in a statement. “We remain a willing partner to collaborate, and we will continue to serve the New Jersey community on THIRTEEN and our digital platforms.”

The Trump administration and Republican-controlled Congress has eliminated all federal funding, which will lead to the end of most operations at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting at the end of Sept. In addition, New Jersey has reduced funding from $1 million to $250,000.

Critics have warned that the cutback could lead to the closure of many public stations, particularly in rural areas.