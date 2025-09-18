Sinclair Says Kimmel Suspension is Not Enough; The Largest Owner of ABC Affiliates Calls on FCC and ABC to Take Additional Action

In a move that highlights a growing rift between broadcast networks and station groups, Sinclair, the nation’s largest ABC affiliate group, has issued statements saying that both ABC and the Federal Communications Commission need to take further action on the recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

ABC has already moved to suspend Kimmel’s show indefinitely.

In a press release, Sinclair said that it had told ABC on Sept. 17 that it plans to indefinitely preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and that ABC suspended production of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following those discussions.

“Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” said Vice Chairman Jason Smith. “We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today [Sept. 17] and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.”

Sinclair also noted that it “will not lift the suspension of `Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on our stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability.”

Sinclair also demanded that Kimmel “issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, we ask Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA.”

Sinclair said its ABC stations will air a special in remembrance of Charlie Kirk this Friday, during Jimmy Kimmel Live’s timeslot and that all of its stations will air the special over the weekend.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sinclair is also offering the special to all ABC affiliates across the country.

“Regardless of ABC’s plans for the future of the program, Sinclair intends not to return “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to our air until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform,” the company said.

While most of the rhetoric around the Kimmel controversy has been political, the issue has exposed deeper, more fundamental financial imperatives that are being played out in the regulatory arena.

Sinclair’s push for the FCC to take “immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks” puts the financial interests of local station groups in direct alignment with the political and policy viewers of FCC Chair Brendan Carr.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr has repeatedly argued the agency has the power to remove broadcast station licenses if they fail to provide “balanced coverage.”

Carr has also repeatedly signaled that the agency would like to weaken the power of broadcast networks, which he has accused of biased news coverage and strengthen local broadcasters who wanted ownership caps lifted.

Nexstar, which has a major merger pending before the FCC that would require regulatory changes, and Sinclair, which wants the FCC to eliminate ownership caps so it could expand its station group, were the first two groups to announce they would drop Kimmel’s show.