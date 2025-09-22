Corporation for Public Broadcasting Makes Final Community Service Grant Payments

WASHINGTON—The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has announced that it will distribute the remaining $7.1 million in obligated Community Service Grant (CSG) funds to eligible local public radio and television stations in the coming days.

In making the announcement, the CPB reported that unless new federal funding is appropriated to CPB, these payments will mark the final CSG payments to stations, ending the federal support that has sustained the operations of 1,500 local public media stations across the country for many decades.

Following the loss of Federal funding earlier this summer , the CPB announced that it would shut down at the end of September, with only a skeleton staff remaining to manage the end of its operations.

“Local public media stations are rooted in and responsive to the information and education needs of the communities they serve. Through unique local programming and reporting, civic engagement and volunteer opportunities, their viewers and listeners become a community of neighbors,” said Kathy Merritt, CPB chief operating officer. “But the public media neighborhood has been hard hit because of the loss of federal funding.”

Earlier this year CPB distributed $388.35 million in available funding for fiscal year (FY) 2025 CSG payments to local public media stations based on its established eligibility criteria and payment schedules. A small balance remained, largely from funds reserved for grantees that were not awarded or returned because of Inspector General audits.

Under normal circumstances, these funds would roll over and be distributed in FY 2026. However, the Rescissions Act of 2025 eliminated already appropriated funding for public broadcasting in FY 2026 and FY 2027. With no future federal funding available, CPB is winding down its operations and will now distribute the remaining $7.1 million to stations in the coming days, the agency said.

Each public television grantee will receive $15,680. Radio grantees will receive between $5,370 and $26,582, based on CPB’s established formulas that take into account station size, coverage, and service obligations. These formulas were developed in consultation with station representatives to ensure fairness and transparency.

These final payments represent only a fraction of the CSG funding that stations normally receive each year, the agency reported.

With no new Federal money in the pipeline, many stations are already reducing staff, cutting local programming, scaling back educational partnerships, and curtailing local journalism.