Paramount Global Promotes Execs for International Streaming Expansion

NEW YORK—Paramount Global has announced that it has promoted two executives to lead the international expansion of its streaming products, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Marco Nobili has been promoted to executive vice president international general manager of Paramount+, where he will lead the strategy and execution for Paramount+’s continued expansion in markets worldwide.

Olivier Jollet has been elevated to the role of executive vice president of Pluto TV to continue the Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) service’s international growth.

The promotions are designed to shore up the executive leadership team for the company’s ongoing international expansion of its streaming services. By the end of this year, Paramount plans to have paid streaming services available in more than 60 markets across the U.K., Latin America, Canada, Australia, South Korea, the Caribbean and all major markets in Europe. In 2023, the company plans to expand further in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Nobili and Jollet will dual report to Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of International Networks, Studios and Streaming, and to Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Streaming.

“The opportunity to expand our streaming business internationally is tremendous and 2022 will be a crucial year for our strategy. With Paramount+ and SkyShowtime expected to expand to 60 markets by end of 2022 and Pluto TV continuing to expand worldwide, I’m confident Marco and Olivier’s leadership will enable us to seize the opportunity and build on our progress towards our integrated global streaming business,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, International Networks, Studios and Streaming, Paramount.

Previously senior vice president of international marketing, data and analytics for Paramount Global’s streaming division, Nobili will now oversee all operations for Paramount+ outside the U.S. including content, marketing, distribution, data and operations.

Nobili’s deep streaming experience includes having worked at both Netflix and Amazon.

Jollet, who previously served as senior vice president and general manager of Pluto TV internationally, will lead a coordinated approach to further expand Pluto TV outside the U.S., which is live in 30 countries and territories globally. Jollet will oversee all operations for Pluto TV outside the U.S. including ad sales, content, marketing, distribution, data and operations.