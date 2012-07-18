NVerzion to demonstrate automation advancements at Texas Association of Broadcasters show
NVerzion will be exhibiting at the 59th annual Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) convention and trade show.
NVerzion will showcase its Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) and NControl Lite automation platforms, both designed to streamline a broadcaster's file-based operation. The TAB2012 convention takes place Aug. 8-9 at the Renaissance Hotel in Austin, Texas.
