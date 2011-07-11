NHL, NBC Sports Group Create Media Sales Venture





The National Hockey League and the NBC Sports Group announced today the creation of a sales venture intended to streamline national U.S. NHL media sales for the next five years.



NHL media sales for all national platforms--NBC, VERSUS, NBCSports.com, NHL Network , NHL mobile and all official NHL digital sites, including NHL.com--will be sold by the NBC Sports Group Sales Department, which will absorb NHL media sales employees. All traffic generated by official NHL digital sites, including NHL.com, will now be attributed to NBC Sports Digital.



The agreement excludes current and future NHL official marketing partners, who will continue to purchase media through the NHL Integrated Sales Department. Financial terms of this new agreement, which continues through the 2015-16 season, were not disclosed.



“We’ll be able to accelerate the growth of our business by providing our sales talent to the strong sales team at NBC, which is already selling the NHL across NBC and VERSUS as well as the Olympics, the Super Bowl and other gold standard events.”



