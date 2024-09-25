NBCUniversal Telemundo Name Joaquin Duro Executive VP Of Sport

MIAMI—NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has named Joaquin Duro executive vice president of Sports.

Duro will report directly to NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises chairman Luis Fernandez. Duro succeeds Eli Velazquez, who is leaving the company at the end of the month.

Duro will lead Telemundo Deportes, the network’s sports division, with oversight of sports production, programming, acquisitions, operations and multiplatform content. He is also responsible for the management and execution of major Spanish-language event coverage, including FIFA World Cup properties, the Olympic Games, NFL Sunday Night Football, U.S. Soccer Federation matches, Premier League and Liga MX’s Chivas de Guadalajara, working closely with NBC Sports and Peacock, it said.

“Joaquin has been a pioneer in the growth and development of digital sports content in Hispanic media for over two decades,” said Fernandez. “He is the right person to lead our sports division at a time when sports content is key to our future multiplatform growth. With Joaquin’s extensive expertise and leadership, we are strengthening our sports business for the future as Hispanic audiences increasingly evolve their media consumption habits across linear and streaming.”

Most recently, Duro was senior vice president of AVOD Streaming and Digital for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. Previously, he played a key part in Telemundo's multiplatform coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which delivered record audiences across linear and digital platforms, it said.

Duro joined Telemundo in 2014 and has been a key figure in shaping its digital strategy for major events including the Olympic games, U.S. presidential elections, NFL Super Bowls and Billboard Latin Music Awards, it said.

“I am thrilled to have the privilege to lead such a great team of professionals at Telemundo Deportes,” said Duro. “They have consistently delivered world-class sports content to Latinos for years. I look forward to working with the team to build on this great body of work and position us for the future, as we continue to produce and distribute the biggest sporting events in the world to millions of fans across linear and streaming.”

Before joining Telemundo, Duro held several leadership positions at Univision Communications where he spearheaded the production and broadcast of entertainment and sports events. Duro is a recipient of three Emmy Awards and has been honored with the Cynopsis Media award eight times.