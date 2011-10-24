NATE Opens Registration
For those with no fear of heights, or who work in the tower industry, the National Association of Tower Erectors annual conference and exposition has opened registration.
Early birds get a nice discount of $100 per person. The convention will be held in San Antonio, Feb. 6–9, 2012.
The convention will feature education and information sessions for tower hands and business/management along with a show floor for exhibitors. There will also be sessions on safety, the latest in equipment and industry trends.
NATE is conducting a NATE-approved tower climber training course.
-- Radio World
