NAB Taps Sean Perkins as Chief Marketing Officer

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters said it has named Sean Perkins as chief marketing officer and senior vice president of Global Connections and Events (GCE), tasked with heading up marketing efforts for NAB Show and NAB Show New York.

A 30-year veteran marketer in both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer sectors, Perkins joins NAB from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). At CTA, Perkins was vice president, marketing, directing the comprehensive marketing and advertising efforts for yearly CES trade show in Las Vegas.

Perkins is charged with driving strategies aimed at increasing engagement and visibility for NAB’s premier events, according to the group. He reports to Karen Chupka, managing director and executive vice president, GCE, at NAB.

“We are excited to have Sean join NAB during such an important time for the industry,” Chupka said in a statement. “Sean’s extensive experience in marketing and his proven success in driving growth and visibility will be a tremendous asset to our team. His expertise in event marketing and digital transformation will help us elevate NAB Show and other key initiatives, ensuring we continue to deliver extraordinary value to our members and partners.”

In addition to his tenure at CTA, Perkins brings to his new role extensive experience across a range of industries including, media, technology, digital commerce and nonprofit, NAB said. He has led marketing efforts for such brands as AOL, Amtrak, AARP, Intel, Sage and Neustar.

Perkins holds a bachelor’s degree in English and communications from Canisius University in Buffalo, New York.

The 2025 NAB Show will run from April 5-9, 2025, in Las Vegas. For more information, visit NABShow.com.