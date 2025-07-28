SBE Honors Irwin, Bialik for Engineering Achievements

The Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced the recipients of the 2025 SBE National Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements by individual members, local chapters, and Sustaining Member companies. Among the organization's highest honors are the Robert W. Flanders SBE Engineer of the Year and the James C. Wulliman SBE Educator of the Year awards.

(Image credit: SBE)

Doug Irwin, CPBE, AMD, DRB, of Burbank, CA, a member of SBE Chapter 47 Los Angeles, has been named the 2025 Robert W. Flanders SBE Engineer of the Year. With nearly four decades of experience on both coasts, Irwin manages one of the most complex and influential radio operations in the country.

His career has navigated the challenges of industry consolidation and evolving technologies, yet he remains deeply committed to advancing engineering standards and mentoring the next generation of professionals. As one Chapter 47 member stated, "Doug exemplifies unwavering dedication and genuine passion for broadcast engineering."

In addition to serving as the regional engineering lead for iHeartMedia Los Angeles, Irwin is also a longtime consultant and contributor to TV Tech sister brand, Radio World.

David Bialik, CBT, of New City, NY, a member of SBE Chapter 15 New York City, is the recipient of the 2025 James C. Wulliman SBE Educator of the Year award. An SBE member for 15 years, Bialik played a key role in organizing the 2024 and 2025 Ennes Workshops covering Media Over IP, held during the NAB Show. He also serves on the SBE Education Committee and is co-chair of the AES Technical Committee for Broadcast and Online Delivery.

Currently serving as the director of engineering for MediaCo NY, Bialik is a frequent contributor to Radio World. You can read some of his columns here .

Blackmagic Design has received the SBE Technology Award for its DeckLink IP 100G, a PCIe Gen 4 card capable of capturing and playing back up to eight channels of HD and Ultra HD video simultaneously within SMPTE 2110 IP systems. This marks the company's fifth win in this category. DeckLink IP cards are designed for seamless integration with IP-based broadcast infrastructures, offering high-performance, multi-channel video workflows.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mark Lee of Compass Media, based in the Cayman Islands, has been awarded the Facility Innovation of the Year award. In a groundbreaking effort, Compass Media extended its WheatNet-IP audio network across 85 miles of underwater fiber to link its four radio stations with the two smaller Cayman Islands. This achievement significantly enhances media access and connectivity across the region, uniting communities through broadcast for the first time on this scale.

For the fourth consecutive year, SBE Chapter 15 New York, NY, has been recognized with the Best Chapter Communication Award. Rather than relying solely on a traditional newsletter, Chapter 15 effectively engages its members through a variety of platforms, including email, the chapter website ( sbe15.com ), Twitter, Facebook, and Zoom.

The Wisconsin SBE Chapters, in partnership with the 2024 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Media Technology Institute, have been honored with the award for Best Chapter or Regional Educational Event. The annual three-day institute, held in June, provides a comprehensive and immersive learning experience designed to support the professional development of broadcast engineers at all career stages.

With the announcement, SBE Awards Committee Chair Terry Douds, CPBE, said, "Recognition and encouragement of outstanding efforts of SBE members is a key part of the SBE's mission. Congratulations to all the award recipients."