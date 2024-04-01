CES 2024 Attendance Audit Reports 138K Participants

LAS VEGAS—The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has released its final attendance data for CES 2024 that showed a 15% growth in the number of senior-level executives attending the show compared to the previous year and record participation by startups.

Overall the third-party audit reported that the show 138,739 participants from across the globe converged in Las Vegas and a record 1442 companies exhibited on the show's startup floor, Eureka Park.

"Our annual show audit proves CES is where business gets done," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. "Executives and business decision makers see the value in face-to-face meetings and access to global media, which only a show like CES can provide. Nothing can replace these moments of serendipity."

Additional attendance numbers include:

56,432 (40%) international attendees, representing 161 countries, regions and territories

4312 registered exhibitors, a more than 10% increase year over year

5355 members of the media

302 of the Fortune Global 500 companies represented

191 government guests from across the globe participated in CTA's Leaders in Technology program

"We were thrilled not just to welcome more than 138,000 people to CES 2024, but to back up those numbers with an independent audit," said Kinsey Fabrizio, president, CTA. "Transparency is part of our ethos as an association, and it is a best practice for the events industry as exhibitors and attendees evaluate value and impact. By every measure, CES provides an unparalleled experience."