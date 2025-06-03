IABM Ups Ana-Claire Bernardes to Global Head, Member Engagement & Growth

WORCESTER, U.K.—The International Trade Association for Broadcast and Media Technology (IABM) has named a new global head of member engagement and bolstered its regional member engagement team with a pair of new hires.

Ana-Claire Bernardes has been promoted to the new role of global head, member engagement, tasked with strengthening global relationships, growing the global community and fulfilling the needs of members and the wider industry. Bernardes joined IABM as an analyst nearly three years ago and advanced to lead its Global Engaged Partner Programme (GEP).

Michelle Kelly, former senior vice president of NAB Show at the National Association of Broadcasters, joins IABM as head of member engagement & growth for North America. Sushant Rai, an industry veteran, joins in the same role for the Asia-Pacific region.

Kelly and Rai will report to Bernardes.

“In these rapidly changing times for our industry, we need all the support, information and understanding we can get,” Josh Arensberg, chair of the IABM board, said. “As an association, we are taking great steps to drive engagement, putting value creation for our members at the heart of everything we do. Ana-Claire, Michelle and Sushant are very experienced leaders, and I am delighted they will be joining us to ensure every member—and potential member—gets the most out of our community.”

In addition to raising the association’s visibility and ensuring the voices of members are heard, Bernardes, Kelly and Rai will be responsible for collaborating closely with regional IABM Councils in their territories.

Said IABM CEO Saleha Williams, “I joined the association at the beginning of the year, under a mandate from the board and membership, to revitalise and modernise, to build connections, to share knowledge and above all to ensure that the voice of the members is clearly heard.

“Part of my strategy was to ensure that we have the best possible reach around the world,” she continued. “Having great people who can engage with the industry on its own terms, and in its own territory, as well as working closely with our IABM Regional Councils, is a vital part of that and I am delighted to promote Ana-Claire and welcome Michelle and Sushant into Ana-Claire’s team. Together, we will continue to innovate in our support for our members, delivering real impact and helping them succeed in their own businesses.”