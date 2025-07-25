IABM Confirms New Members’ Board for 2025
The Board Members were announced during a record-attended Annual General Meeting
IABM, the International Trade Association for Broadcast and Media Technology, has confirmed the appointment of its Members’ Board for 2025, following the conclusion of this year’s election.
The announcement was made during IABM’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 21, 2025, which attracted the highest number of attendees in recent years.
The meeting also provided an update on the association’s transformation program, now six months into a two-year strategy focused on strengthening global engagement, enhancing member services, and reinforcing IABM’s position as the independent voice of the industry.
The Members’ Board for 2025 includes both new and continuing Board Members. The continuing Board Members are:
- Josh Arensberg – Verizon (Chair)
- Andreas Hilmer – Lawo (Immediate Past Chair)
- Jade Kurian – latakoo
- David Phillips – Multicast
- Peter Sykes – Sony
- Saleha Williams – CEO, IABM
- Lucinda Meek – CFOO, IABM
Newly elected IABM Board Directors are:
- Steph Lone – AWS
- Alison Pavitt – Blue Lucy
- Oscar Teran – EVS
- Adam Marshall – Grass Valley
- Glodina Lostanlen – Imagine Communications
- Hasan R. Sayed Hasan – MasterMedia
- Ajey Anand – Norigin
- Tom Wootton – Red Bee Media
- Chris Lennon – Ross Video
- Anna Lockwood – Telstra
- Chairs of IABM Member Councils:
- Paul Stechley – Applied Electronics
- Thomas Gunkel – Skyline Communications
- Sumit Suri – U-TO
The IABM Members’ Board plays a vital role, including input to the association’s long-term strategy, championing innovation, and representing the diverse voices within its global membership, the group explained.
The newly elected and continuing directors will support IABM’s work over the next two years as it advances its transformation program and delivers on its mission to connect, support, and inform the media technology community.
“This is a pivotal moment for the industry and for IABM,” said Saleha Williams, CEO of IABM. “With a renewed Board and strong engagement from our membership, we are well-positioned to continue building a globally connected, forward-looking association that reflects the needs and ambitions of the media technology sector.”
Josh Arensberg, Chair of the IABM Board, added, “I would like to express my thanks to the IABM Members’ Board and IABM members for re-electing me as Chair. My thanks to the outgoing Board directors for their support over the last two years, and welcome to the new Board members who join us at this exciting time. I look forward to supporting Saleha and her team to drive IABM forward and proactively secure our future success.”
A full AGM summary, including additional updates and insights, is available at www.iabmimpact.com.
IABM will be active at IBC2025, with the IABM Hub located in the RAI Diamond Lounge, featuring the IABM Member Lounge, IABM Impact Stage, and IABM TV.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.