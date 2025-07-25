IABM Confirms New Members’ Board for 2025

IABM, the International Trade Association for Broadcast and Media Technology, has confirmed the appointment of its Members’ Board for 2025, following the conclusion of this year’s election.

The announcement was made during IABM’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 21, 2025, which attracted the highest number of attendees in recent years.

The meeting also provided an update on the association’s transformation program, now six months into a two-year strategy focused on strengthening global engagement, enhancing member services, and reinforcing IABM’s position as the independent voice of the industry.

The Members’ Board for 2025 includes both new and continuing Board Members. The continuing Board Members are:

Josh Arensberg – Verizon (Chair)

Andreas Hilmer – Lawo (Immediate Past Chair)

Jade Kurian – latakoo

David Phillips – Multicast

Peter Sykes – Sony

Saleha Williams – CEO, IABM

Lucinda Meek – CFOO, IABM

Newly elected IABM Board Directors are:

Steph Lone – AWS

Alison Pavitt – Blue Lucy

Oscar Teran – EVS

Adam Marshall – Grass Valley

Glodina Lostanlen – Imagine Communications

Hasan R. Sayed Hasan – MasterMedia

Ajey Anand – Norigin

Tom Wootton – Red Bee Media

Chris Lennon – Ross Video

Anna Lockwood – Telstra

Chairs of IABM Member Councils:

Paul Stechley – Applied Electronics

Thomas Gunkel – Skyline Communications

Sumit Suri – U-TO

The IABM Members’ Board plays a vital role, including input to the association’s long-term strategy, championing innovation, and representing the diverse voices within its global membership, the group explained.

The newly elected and continuing directors will support IABM’s work over the next two years as it advances its transformation program and delivers on its mission to connect, support, and inform the media technology community.

“This is a pivotal moment for the industry and for IABM,” said Saleha Williams, CEO of IABM. “With a renewed Board and strong engagement from our membership, we are well-positioned to continue building a globally connected, forward-looking association that reflects the needs and ambitions of the media technology sector.”

Josh Arensberg, Chair of the IABM Board, added, “I would like to express my thanks to the IABM Members’ Board and IABM members for re-electing me as Chair. My thanks to the outgoing Board directors for their support over the last two years, and welcome to the new Board members who join us at this exciting time. I look forward to supporting Saleha and her team to drive IABM forward and proactively secure our future success.”

A full AGM summary, including additional updates and insights, is available at www.iabmimpact.com .

IABM will be active at IBC2025, with the IABM Hub located in the RAI Diamond Lounge, featuring the IABM Member Lounge, IABM Impact Stage, and IABM TV.