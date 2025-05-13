NAB Announces 2025 Board Election Results
Byron Allen, Michael Biard, Rall Bradley, Brian Burns, Dave Hanna, Robert Hubbard and Mike Steib will serve on the Television Board of Directors
WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced the results of the 2025 NAB Radio and Television Board of Directors elections. The two-year terms of the elected board members will begin in June 2025.
New board members are listed in italics; other board members listed below have been re-elected.
The NAB Television Board will be:
- Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios
- Michael Biard, President and Chief Operating Officer, Nexstar Media Group
- Rall Bradley, Executive VP—NPG Broadcast, News-Press & Gazette Co.
- Brian Burns, President and CEO, Morgan Murphy Media
- Dave Hanna, President, Lockwood Broadcasting
- Robert Hubbard, President and CEO, Hubbard Television
- Additionally, effective immediately, Mike Steib, president and CEO, Tegna, has been appointed to the NAB Television Board seat formerly held by Lynn Beall of Tegna.
NAB Radio Board elections for odd-numbered districts:
- Allen Power, President of Broadcast Media, Salem Media Group, District 1 - New England
- Michael Dash, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, Audacy, Inc., District 3 - Pennsylvania
- Dale Thornhill, VP/COO, Commonwealth Broadcasting, District 5 - West Virginia/Kentucky
- Dave Hoxeng, Owner/Manager, WNRP-AM/WEBY-AM/WYCT-FM, Pensacola, District 7 - Florida, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands
- Nick Martin, General Manager, Big River Broadcasting, District 9 - Georgia, Alabama
- Matthew Mnich, Chairman and CEO, North American Broadcasting Company, District 11 - Ohio
- Julie Koehn, President/CEO, Lenawee Broadcasting Company and Southeast Michigan Media, District 13 - Michigan
- Kenneth Forte, Co-Owner/President, R&F Communications, Inc. (WDKN and WDHC), District 15 - Tennessee, Arkansas
- Dana Withers, President, Withers Broadcasting and Dana Communications, District 17 - Illinois
- William Payne, Owner/General Manager, Payne Media Group, District 19 - Oklahoma, N. Texas
- Nic Anderson, Vice President, Government Affairs, Salem Media Group, District 21 - Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota
- Felipe Chavez, COO, Bustos Media Holdings, LLC, District 23 - N. California, Alaska
- Tery Garras, VP of Radio, Morgan Murphy Media, District 25 - Oregon, Washington
- Additionally, effective immediately, Kelli Turner, president and chief executive officer, Audacy, Inc., will assume the District 16 (CO-NE) board seat that was held by Andrew Sutor of Audacy.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.