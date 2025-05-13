NAB Announces 2025 Board Election Results

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced the results of the 2025 NAB Radio and Television Board of Directors elections. The two-year terms of the elected board members will begin in June 2025.

New board members are listed in italics; other board members listed below have been re-elected.

The NAB Television Board will be:

Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios

Michael Biard, President and Chief Operating Officer, Nexstar Media Group

Rall Bradley, Executive VP—NPG Broadcast, News-Press & Gazette Co.

Brian Burns, President and CEO, Morgan Murphy Media

Dave Hanna, President, Lockwood Broadcasting

Robert Hubbard, President and CEO, Hubbard Television

Additionally, effective immediately, Mike Steib, president and CEO, Tegna, has been appointed to the NAB Television Board seat formerly held by Lynn Beall of Tegna.

NAB Radio Board elections for odd-numbered districts:

Allen Power, President of Broadcast Media, Salem Media Group, District 1 - New England

Michael Dash, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, Audacy, Inc., District 3 - Pennsylvania

Dale Thornhill, VP/COO, Commonwealth Broadcasting, District 5 - West Virginia/Kentucky

Dave Hoxeng, Owner/Manager, WNRP-AM/WEBY-AM/WYCT-FM, Pensacola, District 7 - Florida, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

Nick Martin, General Manager, Big River Broadcasting, District 9 - Georgia, Alabama

Matthew Mnich, Chairman and CEO, North American Broadcasting Company, District 11 - Ohio

Julie Koehn, President/CEO, Lenawee Broadcasting Company and Southeast Michigan Media, District 13 - Michigan

Kenneth Forte, Co-Owner/President, R&F Communications, Inc. (WDKN and WDHC), District 15 - Tennessee, Arkansas

Dana Withers, President, Withers Broadcasting and Dana Communications, District 17 - Illinois

William Payne, Owner/General Manager, Payne Media Group, District 19 - Oklahoma, N. Texas

Nic Anderson, Vice President, Government Affairs, Salem Media Group, District 21 - Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota

Felipe Chavez, COO, Bustos Media Holdings, LLC, District 23 - N. California, Alaska

Tery Garras, VP of Radio, Morgan Murphy Media, District 25 - Oregon, Washington

Additionally, effective immediately, Kelli Turner, president and chief executive officer, Audacy, Inc., will assume the District 16 (CO-NE) board seat that was held by Andrew Sutor of Audacy.