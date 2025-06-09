Ben Marth Joins GatesAir as Regional Sales Manager

CINCINNATI—Ben Marth has joined GatesAir as regional sales manager, Northwest USA/Western Canada, responsible for maintaining regional sales management relationships and supporting product sales across TV and radio.

He’ll also represent the company at key industry trade shows and Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) meetings, GatesAir said.

Marth comes from Broadcast Electronics, where he was a sales manager overseeing sales and client relationships across the Western U.S. and all of Canada. He managed a product portfolio that included transmitters, automation equipment and RDS software, supported operations and presented at industry events.

The industry veteran of two decades has also been regional manager at Digital Scoreboards, where he led sales and targeted marketing efforts with community organizations across the Midwest, GatesAir said.

“Ben’s deep broadcast expertise and track record of strategic sales leadership make him a strong fit for this role,” GatesAir Vice President of Global Sales Mark Goins said. “His understanding of the regional market, coupled with his dedication to long-term client relationships, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver competitive services and solutions for our TV and radio broadcast customers across North America.”

Marth’s appointment follows the company’s March introduction of a cost-efficient, ATSC 3.0-ready platform designed to power low-power UHF transmitters, including its award-winning PMTX-1 outdoor systems, the company said. Based on next-generation FPGA architecture, this platform increases processing power while providing a field-upgradable path from ATSC 1.0 to 3.0, making NextGen TV deployment more accessible to broadcasters in markets of all sizes, according to GatesAir.

“My No. 1 goal is to continue the strong global tradition of GatesAir as the premier television and radio transmission provider and support them in their distinguished universal presence,” Marth said. “GatesAir takes care of its clients in a unique and admirable way, and it’s my mission to carry on that customer-driven culture.”