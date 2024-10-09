NAB Show New York Opens with Product Launches, Demos and Conferences
AI, live production and the creator economy are among the highlights of this fall's event
NEW YORK—The 2024 NAB Show New York has officially opened its doors at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center with around 250 Exhibitors, hundreds of new products on display, 20 new product launches, nearly 50 first-time Exhibitors and an expansive schedule of conferences, panels and speakers.
“NAB Show New York is where broadcast, media and entertainment professionals come to explore the future products and trends impacting the industry,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “With a strong lineup of Exhibitors showcasing tools for content creation and distribution, this event helps with end-of-year buying and future business planning.”
Product demos and launches at the event, which takes place between Oct. 9 and 10, include:
- 1SourceVideo (Booth 621): Presenting products from newly partnered vendors including Inogeni, Kinefinity, Iodyne, Movmax, Vaxis, Irix Lenses, and AAdyntech Lights and Bebob Batteries. They will also be showcasing BlackMagic Pyxis camera with a new Exclusive 2 Irix lens bundle, Ozen tripods with BlackMagic Ursa Cameras with Fujinon lenses.
- AI-Media’s LEXI Voice Demo (Booth 1142): Get hands-on with AI-driven, real-time translation technology. LEXI Voice translates live broadcasts into multiple languages, instantly connecting content to global audiences. Wednesday, October 9, 2 p.m.
- Appear AS celebrating its 20th anniversary as a company (Booth 1244): High-capacity live production solutions focus on sustainability, flexibility and density with their latest VX software and APX solution suite product launches.
- CaptionHub Live Demo (Booth 452): Real-Time, Zero Latency AI Live-Subtitling in 130 Languages. Wednesday, October 9, 2 p.m.
- DTV Innovation ATSC 3.0 Workflow (Booth 743): See a full demonstration of ATSC 3.0, showcasing workflows from encoding to transmission. Wednesday, October 9, 11 a.m.
- Eon Media’s launch presentation of eonArchivesAI (Theater 3): Generate New Revenues From Your Archives With Fully In-House AI & Data Security will present key features, benefits and processes of the product. Wednesday, October 9, 3:15 – 3:45 p.m.
- Fujifilm’s Photowalks and Camera Bar (Booth 421): Explore New York City while testing Fujifilm’s latest GFX System and X Series gear. Check out their award-winning lenses and take part in hands-on demonstrations. Photowalk participants should check in at the check-in desk at Fujifilm’s booth at the time of their scheduled photo walk.
- Moments Lab Plugin for Premiere Pro (Booth 1065): Discover how AI can speed up video editing by automating content discovery and clipping directly within Adobe Premiere Pro.
- Pixel Power’s Rebrand Launch (Booth 944): Check out the newly rebranded Pixel Power, now operating independently and unveiling new product offerings in graphics and playout.
- Rocosoft’s MouseJoy PTZ Control (Booth 542): Experience this newly launched mouse-driven joystick alternative, offering precise control for live production. Wednesday, October 9, 12:15 p.m.
- Telos Alliance (Booth 1308): Debuting their Media Solutions initiative in the US market. The Media Solutions initiative extends the company’s commitment to empowering tier one broadcast, sports and streaming organizations with Next Generation Audio technologies, transforming media experiences with immersive sound and deeper personalization.
A list of product launches can be found here and here.
Other highlights on the floor include:
- Have a professional photographer review your portfolio (Booth 347): International Center of Photography (ICP) faculty will be available for 20-minute portfolio reviews of printed photographs or digital images. Thursday, October 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Slots are limited.
- Happy Hours: There will be five happy hours at various locations on the show floor, including one in each Theater. October 9, 5 - 6 p.m.
- Meta Ray-Ban Glasses for Film (Booth 347): ICP alum and faculty member, Alexey Yurenev will be demonstrating the new Meta Ray-Ban glasses filming people and present an AI Photo Manipulation Demonstration representing them on a screen altered to match his photographic style. Wednesday and Thursday.
- NAB Leadership Foundation’s Career Fair: Early career job seekers meet with hiring managers from leading broadcast and media companies. Thursday, October 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Room: 3D08
Conferences and programming include:
- NAB Marconi Radio Awards: Radio’s Biggest Night. Hosted by Bobby Bones, radio and TV personality, The Bobby Bones Show
- Election Coverage Summit, partnered with RTDNA. Opening remarks by Congresswoman Yvette Clarke
- Local TV Strategies, partnered with TVNewsCheck
- Radio + Podcasting Interactive Forum
Key speakers include:
- Loic Barbou, chief architect, Bloomberg Media
- Ray Chao, SVP & General Manager of Audio and Video at Vox Media
- Scott Ehrlich, chief innovation officer, Sinclair
- Jasmine Enberg, VP & principal analyst, social media and creator economy, EMARKETER
- Golnar Fakhrai, cinematographer
- Sarah Flynn, chief marketing officer, 35V / Boardroom
- Matt Kramer, co-head, CAA Sports Media Group
- Claire Leibowicz, head of the AI and Media Integrity Program, The Partnership on AI (PAI)
- Lisa Lerer, national political correspondent, New York Times
- Simon Lewis, photographer
- Jennifer Mitchell, president, stations and digital, CBS News and Stations
- Bill Ordower, EVP & CLO, National Women’s Soccer League
- Leah Reis-Dennis, VP of podcast content strategy and business development, Audacy
- Anjali Sud, chief executive officer, Tubi
Educational sessions on the show floor:
- KEYNOTE: How Tubi is Surging in the Streaming Wars: CEO Anjali Sud, talks to Peter Kafka, Business Insider's chief correspondent about the TV/streaming landscape, and her company's role in changing the way people watch. October 9, 10:15 a.m., Theater 1
- AI Takes the Field: The A-List Panel on the Future of Real-Time Sports Broadcasting: This panel will explore how AI will reshape how we watch sports on television and beyond. October 10, 11:45 a.m., Theater 3
- Changing the Game – Evolving Broadcast Rights in Sports: Explore the evolving sports media rights and strategies to navigate the shifting landscape. October 9, 11:45 a.m., Theater 3
- Beyond the Game: Working with Athletes to Build Media Businesses: Dive into the changing landscape of sports media and how athletes are turning their brands into smart media businesses. October 9, 4:45 p.m., Theater 2
- It Takes a Team: How Talent Works Across the Team to Create Winning Shows: Meet podcast and radio talents as they discuss how they work across their production and marketing departments to create successful shows and promotions. October 9, 10 a.m., 3D09
- Station Group Leaders on the State of the Industry: Four station group leaders assess the state of the industry, capitalizing on multimedia opportunities and assessing emerging revenue streams. October 9, 10:30 a.m., 3D10
- The Creator Era: How Creators Are Redefining Media, Marketing and Commerce: This session will explore how the dollars are flowing into and around the creator economy, and what it means for the future of media, marketing, and commerce. October 10, 11:45 a.m., Theater 2
- The Filmmaker's Toolbox: Crafting Stories On and Off Screen: Learn how accessible tools can help storytellers elevate their craft, featuring Fujifilm. October 9, 4:45 p.m., Theater 1
- Thriving Solo: Navigating the Path of the Modern Solopreneur: A session on how the creator economy is empowering independent entrepreneurs to build global brands. October 9, 4:45 p.m., Theater 3
