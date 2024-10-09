NAB Show New York Opens with Product Launches, Demos and Conferences

NEW YORK—The 2024 NAB Show New York has officially opened its doors at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center with around 250 Exhibitors, hundreds of new products on display, 20 new product launches, nearly 50 first-time Exhibitors and an expansive schedule of conferences, panels and speakers.

“NAB Show New York is where broadcast, media and entertainment professionals come to explore the future products and trends impacting the industry,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “With a strong lineup of Exhibitors showcasing tools for content creation and distribution, this event helps with end-of-year buying and future business planning.”

Product demos and launches at the event, which takes place between Oct. 9 and 10, include:

1SourceVideo (Booth 621): Presenting products from newly partnered vendors including Inogeni, Kinefinity, Iodyne, Movmax, Vaxis, Irix Lenses, and AAdyntech Lights and Bebob Batteries. They will also be showcasing BlackMagic Pyxis camera with a new Exclusive 2 Irix lens bundle, Ozen tripods with BlackMagic Ursa Cameras with Fujinon lenses.

(Booth 621): Presenting products from newly partnered vendors including Inogeni, Kinefinity, Iodyne, Movmax, Vaxis, Irix Lenses, and AAdyntech Lights and Bebob Batteries. They will also be showcasing BlackMagic Pyxis camera with a new Exclusive 2 Irix lens bundle, Ozen tripods with BlackMagic Ursa Cameras with Fujinon lenses. AI-Media’s LEXI Voice Demo (Booth 1142): Get hands-on with AI-driven, real-time translation technology. LEXI Voice translates live broadcasts into multiple languages, instantly connecting content to global audiences. Wednesday, October 9, 2 p.m.

LEXI Voice Demo (Booth 1142): Get hands-on with AI-driven, real-time translation technology. LEXI Voice translates live broadcasts into multiple languages, instantly connecting content to global audiences. Wednesday, October 9, 2 p.m. Appear AS celebrating its 20th anniversary as a company (Booth 1244): High-capacity live production solutions focus on sustainability, flexibility and density with their latest VX software and APX solution suite product launches.

celebrating its 20th anniversary as a company (Booth 1244): High-capacity live production solutions focus on sustainability, flexibility and density with their latest VX software and APX solution suite product launches. CaptionHub Live Demo (Booth 452): Real-Time, Zero Latency AI Live-Subtitling in 130 Languages. Wednesday, October 9, 2 p.m.

Live Demo (Booth 452): Real-Time, Zero Latency AI Live-Subtitling in 130 Languages. Wednesday, October 9, 2 p.m. DTV Innovation ATSC 3.0 Workflow (Booth 743): See a full demonstration of ATSC 3.0, showcasing workflows from encoding to transmission. Wednesday, October 9, 11 a.m.

ATSC 3.0 Workflow (Booth 743): See a full demonstration of ATSC 3.0, showcasing workflows from encoding to transmission. Wednesday, October 9, 11 a.m. Eon Media’s launch presentation of eonArchivesAI (Theater 3): Generate New Revenues From Your Archives With Fully In-House AI & Data Security will present key features, benefits and processes of the product. Wednesday, October 9, 3:15 – 3:45 p.m.

launch presentation of eonArchivesAI (Theater 3): will present key features, benefits and processes of the product. Wednesday, October 9, 3:15 – 3:45 p.m. Fujifilm’s Photowalks and Camera Bar (Booth 421): Explore New York City while testing Fujifilm’s latest GFX System and X Series gear. Check out their award-winning lenses and take part in hands-on demonstrations. Photowalk participants should check in at the check-in desk at Fujifilm’s booth at the time of their scheduled photo walk.

Photowalks and Camera Bar (Booth 421): Explore New York City while testing Fujifilm’s latest GFX System and X Series gear. Check out their award-winning lenses and take part in hands-on demonstrations. Photowalk participants should check in at the check-in desk at Fujifilm’s booth at the time of their scheduled photo walk. Moments Lab Plugin for Premiere Pro (Booth 1065): Discover how AI can speed up video editing by automating content discovery and clipping directly within Adobe Premiere Pro.

Plugin for Premiere Pro (Booth 1065): Discover how AI can speed up video editing by automating content discovery and clipping directly within Adobe Premiere Pro. Pixel Power’s Rebrand Launch (Booth 944): Check out the newly rebranded Pixel Power, now operating independently and unveiling new product offerings in graphics and playout.

Rebrand Launch (Booth 944): Check out the newly rebranded Pixel Power, now operating independently and unveiling new product offerings in graphics and playout. Rocosoft’s MouseJoy PTZ Control (Booth 542): Experience this newly launched mouse-driven joystick alternative, offering precise control for live production. Wednesday, October 9, 12:15 p.m.

MouseJoy PTZ Control (Booth 542): Experience this newly launched mouse-driven joystick alternative, offering precise control for live production. Wednesday, October 9, 12:15 p.m. Telos Alliance (Booth 1308): Debuting their Media Solutions initiative in the US market. The Media Solutions initiative extends the company’s commitment to empowering tier one broadcast, sports and streaming organizations with Next Generation Audio technologies, transforming media experiences with immersive sound and deeper personalization.

A list of product launches can be found here and here .

Other highlights on the floor include:

Have a professional photographer review your portfolio (Booth 347): International Center of Photography (ICP) faculty will be available for 20-minute portfolio reviews of printed photographs or digital images. Thursday, October 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Slots are limited.

(ICP) faculty will be available for 20-minute portfolio reviews of printed photographs or digital images. Thursday, October 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Slots are limited. Happy Hours : There will be five happy hours at various locations on the show floor, including one in each Theater. October 9, 5 - 6 p.m.

: There will be five happy hours at various locations on the show floor, including one in each Theater. October 9, 5 - 6 p.m. Meta Ray-Ban Glasses for Film (Booth 347): ICP alum and faculty member, Alexey Yurenev will be demonstrating the new Meta Ray-Ban glasses filming people and present an AI Photo Manipulation Demonstration representing them on a screen altered to match his photographic style. Wednesday and Thursday.

NAB Leadership Foundation’s Career Fair : Early career job seekers meet with hiring managers from leading broadcast and media companies. Thursday, October 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Room: 3D08

Conferences and programming include:

Key speakers include:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Educational sessions on the show floor: