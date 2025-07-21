ABA Names Steve Kohn 2025 Engineer of the Year
Kohn, who has been with WSFA-TV Montgomery for 40+ years, will be honored at the ABA 2025 conference
The Alabama Broadcasters Association has announced that Steve Kohn, engineering manager, at WSFA-TV in Montgomery, has been named the group’s 2025 Engineer of the year.
Steve Kohn, who has been with WSFA-TV for more than 40 years, recently played a major role in a studio move to a high-rise office complex in downtown Montgomery.
WSFA is an NBC affiliate owned by Gray Communications that is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Kohn oversees the studio operations and their modern transmitter facility, which includes a 2,000-foot tower south of Montgomery.
Kohn will be honored at the ABA 2025 conference, August 7-8 at Ross Bridge Resort in Birmingham.
“It's rare to find a broadcast engineer working his entire career at one station but that's our Steve,” said the station’s chief engineer Morris Pollock. “As engineering manager, he continues to work with staff and vendors to design, integrate, document and maintain one of the finest news producing TV stations in the country. Anyone watching WSFA has seen Steve's work, What they don't see is the passion Steve pours into WSFA each and every day".
WSFA general manager Mark Bunting added that “Steve Kohn has been and continues to be an integral part of our WSFA engineering team. His love for this industry and our television properties further confirm why he is an excellent choice in being selected as the ABA’s Engineer of the Year.”
This award recognizes excellence and innovation in broadcast engineering for an Alabama radio and/or television station. Criteria include development of new technology, leadership in education and contributions to broadcast engineering technical standards.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.