Nexstar Appoints Bill Nardi VP of Station Operations

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has tapped Bill Nardi as vice president of station operations, responsible for overseeing the day-to-day broadcast operations of its more than 200 owned and partner local television stations across the country. He’ll also assist with projects supporting The CW, NewsNation, Antenna TV and Rewind TV.

Nardi will begin his new duties on May 12 and report to Blake Russell, Nexstar’s executive vice president of operations. He succeeds Mark Turner, who is retiring from Nexstar on July 1, concluding a distinguished career of more than 35 years in broadcast television operations.

“Mark’s contributions to Nexstar over the years cannot be overstated,” Russell said. “He was instrumental in the technical development, construction and rollout of NewsNation, as well as the hub for our Washington, D.C., bureau including NewsNation, The Hill, and our local stations in the nation’s capital. He has helped flawlessly execute the expansion of Nexstar’s station group and broadcast operating centers and consistently delivered projects on time and on budget. We will miss Mark.”

Nardi brings more than 20 years of executive experience to his new role at Nexstar, most recently as vice president, station operations for Tegna. He oversaw operations and engineering for Tegmma’s 64 television stations and its streaming platforms. He also helped build and lead the physical safety and security program for the company, including the creation of a variety of disaster recovery plans.

“Bill is the ideal candidate to succeed Mark and will build upon everything he has done for Nexstar,” said Russell. “Bill is talented, innovative and tremendously experienced in managing large-scale broadcast operations, coordinating and executing live coverage of major news and sporting events, and working with national television networks.”

Prior to his work with Tegna, Nardi was vice president, broadcast operations and global support for Dejero Labs Inc., in Waterloo, Ontario, where he oversaw sales support, technical operations, and product development and integration. Nardi joined Dejero after eight years as director of technology and broadcast operations at NBC-owned station WRC Washington.

“I’m looking forward to joining a company that is on the cutting edge of developing and utilizing new broadcast and digital technology to improve operations and enhance the viewing experience across its local TV stations, national networks, and online platforms,” Nardi said. “Mark Turner has left me with some big shoes to fill, and I am grateful for the opportunity to succeed him.”

Nardi earned his bachelor’s degree from The University of Phoenix. He will be based at Nexstar’s corporate headquarters in Irving, Texas, and will relocate to the Dallas area.