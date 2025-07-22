Behind The Scenes Launches M&E Career Assistance Portal

The Behind the Scenes Mental Health Initiative has announced a new program to help entertainment industry workers in exploring career expansion or transitions to new careers when work is not plentiful enough or its simply time to make a change.

The entertainment industry has been evolving and experiencing changes that many didn’t foresee—new viewing methods, a global pandemic, weather related catastrophes, strikes and work slow-downs, BTS said. People who work in the creative fields are by their very nature industrious and willing to explore the new. Typically, they are flexible and ready to change direction as needed when the unexpected happens.

The newly launched web pages at btshelp.org/career take users on a journey of exploration to discover possibilities they may not have previously considered. They are guided through a series of questions to help them articulate their reasons for making a change, what’s most important to them, what they are looking for, what they don’t like or limitations they may have, as well as identifying their soft skills. It also encourages users to translate their job title into skill sets and to find new ways to apply them in order to pay the bills and thrive.

The site looks at options both within and outside the entertainment industry; offers short, mid and long range strategies; addresses the fear and uncertainty of change; and provides a variety of tools and resources for taking the next steps. These include tips for writing a resume and cover letter that will get noticed, links to personality tests to aid in self-discovery, links to industry career support offered by other organizations, links to entertainment job boards, and more.

The task group is seeking the stories of people who have transitioned into other sectors of the entertainment industry or other industries. Please visit btshelp.org-share-your-story to complete a very short form if you are willing to share yours.