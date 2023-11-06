Karen Chupka Joins NAB to Lead NAB Shows

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced that trade show veteran Karen Chupka will succeed Chris Brown as managing director and executive vice president, Global Connections and Events, effective January 1, 2024.

Brown announced in July that he is transitioning out of NAB following the 2024 NAB Show, after 25 years of service to the organization.

Chupka comes to NAB after more than three decades of leadership experience with the Consumer Technology Association, including executive vice president of CES and chief strategy officer.

In her new role at NAB, Chupka will set the strategy, manage the business and oversee the people that produce NAB Show, NAB Show New York and NAB Amplify, an online community of innovators and content creators.

"The future of NAB Show is bright with Karen at the helm and we are thrilled to welcome her to the NAB team," said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. "With her long track record of exemplary leadership managing and growing one of the largest trade shows in the world, NAB Show exhibitors and attendees will be well-served by her unparalleled expertise and experience. As the NAB Show continues to grow, we look forward to the extraordinary experiences Karen and her team will create for our community.”

"I also want to again thank Chris Brown for his more than two decades of service to NAB. His leadership has been critical to the growth and success of NAB Show,” he continued. “I am grateful for his many years of dedicated service and his role in shepherding a smooth transition."

"I am excited to step into this role and work alongside the incredible team at NAB to produce the premier trade show serving the media and entertainment industry," said Chupka. "NAB Show is a widely respected and unrivaled marketplace of innovative products, services and ideas that are driving the future of the media industry. I look forward to leveraging our collective expertise and passion to continue to provide a remarkable experience for our exhibitors, attendees and partners."