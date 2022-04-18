NAB Opens State-of-the-Art Media Production Facility

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has completed a new state-of-the-art media production facility at NAB's headquarters, located at 1 M Street, SE in Washington, D.C.

The buildout of the facility, including a studio and media hub, was made possible by donations of critical equipment and studio design services from leading companies in the business of content creation and management, the NAB said.

One major highlight of the studio is a curved,15-foot interactive video wall that serves as a high-tech backdrop for live and pre-recorded programming. In addition to energy-saving LED lighting and robotic cameras, the studio features a powerful edit suite capable of 8K post-production.

Led by Emmy-winning producer and vice president of media production Michael Khatcheressian, NAB will use the studio to create national spots and branded educational content for its members.

Productions will include compelling digital stories for NAB's trade shows and high-profile award programs. The studio will also be used for production of NAB's Congressional PSA Campaign and the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Awards. External organizations may rent the studio and its staff for original productions as well.

“As the premier trade association representing America’s radio and television broadcasters and as the producer of the world’s largest convention for media and entertainment, NAB has a critical need for advanced audio and video production capabilities,” said April Carty Sipp, executive vice president of Industry Affairs at NAB. “We are grateful for the generous support of the companies that contributed to the buildout of our new studio and media hub.”

Companies contributing to the NAB’s new media production facility include:

Angry Badger Productions - Scenic and lighting design, creative direction, production coordination services

Planar - Fine-Pitch LED Video Wall

Vitec Production Solutions - Premium lighting, mobile power, prompting and camera support products

Barbizon Lighting Company - Studio systems integration and lighting controls

PESA - Router switching system

The Launch Group - Scenic and set fabrication, engineering, and themed décor

Video Visions, Inc. - Professional audio-visual design, installation and service

Magis Media - Interactive storytelling solutions for elections and custom datasets. Video servers and control interface for video panels and DMX devices

The Light Source – MEGABATTEN connector strip