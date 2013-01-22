My Family TV Signs San Antonio Affiliate
BOONTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A representative of ValCom, Inc., announced today that the company’s My Family TV network will soon be carried in the San Antonio, Texas, market. My Family TV signed an affiliation agreement with KAXX-TV 35 and will launch this quarter on KAXX’ s 35.2 digital channel. The diginet group says it now has around 90 affiliates nationwide.
