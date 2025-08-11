Analyst: Consolidation Isn’t a Quick Fix for TV Station Ad Woes

Reports indicate that Perry Sook's Nexstar is in advanced talks to acquire Tegna

PORTLAND, Ore. —In the wake of reports that Nexstar and Tegna are in advanced deal merger talks, respected advertising and media analyst Brian Wieser’s Madison & Wall has issued a new analysis arguing that consolidation won’t be a quick fix for ad woes facing station groups.

Wieser made the comments after the Wall Street Journal reported on August 9 that Nexstar and Tegna are in advanced negotiations for Nexstar to acquire Tegna .

Madison & Wall estimates the deal would create the 18th largest seller of advertising in the world, with about $3.4 billion in ad revenue.

The proposed deal comes at a time when broadcasters are hoping that the Federal Communications Commission will eliminate broadcast ownership requirements.. That has prompted a number of proposed acquisitions that would require changes in FCC rules, including Gray Media's plans to acquire stations from AMG and Block Communications.

If the Nexstar/Tegna deal is announced and completed, the scale of much larger new company, wouldn't change Madison & Wall’s ongoing view of the challenges facing the TV station business, which has been hurt by the shift of ad dollars to digital. “[L]egacy advertisers of all sizes continually shift resources away from television and towards digital platforms,” the analysis noted.

For example, Madison & Wall reported that “auto retailers, who according to data from their trade association (NADA) allocated 23.7% of advertising budgets to television in 2015, but only 10.9% last year. Over that same time period, internet advertising rose from 27.8% to 73.1% of the average dealership’s budget.”

In addition, the Madison & Wall analysis stressed that local broadcasters face ongoing competition from self-serve ad platforms from the likes of Trade Desk, Amazon and others that simplify the digital ad buying process.

Overcoming those obstacles, the Madison & Wall report said, will require more investments in reversing those trends than “we have seen in the past from any company in the local broadcast sector.”