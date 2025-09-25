Return of `Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Racked Up 19 Million Views on YouTube

The return of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” not only produced some of the best ratings for the show in a decade. It also highlighted growing audiences on social media that could play an important role in the business decisions ABC, Nexstar and Sinclair will be making during their discussions over the future of the show.

After suspending the show following controversial remarks by Kimmel's about Charlie Kirk, ABC resumed airing the show on Sept. 23. However, two of the nation's largest station groups, Nexstar and Sinclair, continue to preempt the late night talk show.

The show returned to air with a preliminary 0.87 rating among adults aged 18 to 49. That was the best ratings of a regularly scheduled episode in a decade since March 12, 2015.

It also had more than 6.26 Million Total Viewers, despite significant preemptions across 23% of U.S. TV households in markets where Nexstar and Sinclair stations did not air the show.

Perhaps even more notable in terms of its future were stats from social media. ABC reported on Sept. 24. that the monologue garnered more than 26 million views across YouTube and social media.

By 11:30 am ET on Sept. 25, the monologue had more than 19 million views, indicating that a lot of the audience was now bypassing regular broadcast to watch on YouTube.

These large audiences could play an important role in the ongoing discussions between Nexstar and Sinclair in restoring the show to broadcast in their markets.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The show's YouTube channel currently has more than 21.4 million subscribers, up significantly from the 20 million sub mark passed on February 3 2025 by the program

If Nexstar and Sinclair decide to continue preempting the show that could prompt even more viewers in their markets, particularly younger audiences to move their viewing from broadcast TV, where the stations control ad sales, to social media, where YouTube has a very profitable ad business.

.