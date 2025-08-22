Wurl Appoints New CEO

PALO ALTO, Calif.—The streaming technology solutions provider Wurl has named Dave Bernath as its new chief executive officer.

He succeeds Ron Gutman, who is retiring after leading the company through a period of significant growth and transformation, the company reported. Bernath will report to Adam Foroughi, CEO of AppLovin, which acquired Wurl in 2022.

Bernath brings more than two decades of experience growing audiences and building revenue strategies for top media and entertainment brands across both traditional and emerging platforms. He previously served as general manager, Americas at Wurl, where he has been instrumental in expanding partnerships and driving revenue growth as part of the company’s leadership team.

“It’s a privilege to step into the CEO role at Wurl – especially during such a great period of growth and momentum in streaming TV,” said Bernath. “Thanks to Ron’s leadership, we have a strong foundation of talent, tech, and innovation. Our customers remain at the center of everything we do – we’re listening, we’re learning, and we’re building with them in mind.”

Prior to Wurl, Bernath held senior leadership roles at Comedy Central, where he served as General Manager and led the network’s evolution from a linear cable channel into a truly multiplatform content brand. He is also a seasoned digital media entrepreneur, known for helping companies navigate complex shifts in audience behavior, content delivery, and monetization.

During his tenure, Gutman helped scale Wurl’s core offerings, developing market-leading solutions that continue to drive value and profitability for content partners and advertisers alike. He also built a strong leadership team and a generative culture focused on innovation, performance, and long-term growth.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished at Wurl and grateful to have worked with such an exceptional team,” said Gutman. “Dave has already demonstrated his strengths in leading and scaling the business, while putting our customers’ and partners’ needs at the forefront. I have full confidence in his ability to guide Wurl through its next stage of growth.”