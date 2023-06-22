Waymark, Morgan Murphy Expand AI Ad Creation Deal

DETROIT—Following a successful pilot program, Waymark has announced that Morgan Murphy Media will be rolling out the Waymark IP solution across all its TV and radio stations nationally.

Waymark IP uses AI technology to generate commercials in less than five minutes, which allows media to expand their potential ad sales base to small businesses that might otherwise be unable to create ads.

“This expansion with Morgan Murphy Media is a testament to the transformative power of AI in advertising,” explained Waymark CEO Alex Persky-Stern. “It underscores our shared vision to empower local businesses with technology that brings their stories to life on screen, quickly and affordably. We're thrilled to be working with Morgan Murphy to reach more businesses across their nationwide footprint."

"We are excited to get this tool in the hands of all of our salespeople, as it will provide each and every salesperson the opportunity to create compelling video spec ads within minutes,” noted Neal Oberg, vice president of digital at Morgan Murphy Media.

Earlier this year, Morgan Murphy Media initiated a successful pilot program with Waymark, testing the platform's effectiveness through their station, KOAM-TV in Joplin, Missouri. The results were overwhelmingly positive, with a significant improvement in local direct ad sales and the production of numerous commercial spots for local advertisers, the companies reported.

Based on that success, the Waymark IP solution is now being deployed at Morgan Murphy's TV stations in Madison, Wisc., Spokane, Wash./Coeur d'Alene Idaho, Yakima, Wash., La Crosse/Eau Claire, Wisc., Victoria, Texas, Joplin Mo./Pittsburgh Kan., and Platteville Wisc./Dubuque Iowa.

The partnership will also span all 11 Morgan Murphy-owned and operated radio stations nationwide.

The agreement with Morgan Murphy Media follows a series of successful video collaborations that Waymark has signed with such companies as Beasley Media Group, Spectrum Reach, and Gray Television.

Waymark's platform has also been recognized and included in the creative directories of major streaming platforms Hulu and Roku, where ad managers can utilize Waymark’s technology to create top-tier video ads.