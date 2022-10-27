Mediacom Selects CommScope as a Primary Vendor for DAA Migration

HICKORY, N.C.—CommScope has inked an agreement with Mediacom Communications to provide technologies for the operators migration to a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) based on Remote MACPHY.

The announcement builds on the companies’ successful partnership trialing the CommScope Remote PHY solution—including E6000 CCAP Core, OM6000 node, Remote PHY Device (RPD), and Video Unified Edge (VUE)—as a part of a complete end-to-end system of CommScope DAA solutions in Mediacom’s milestone 10G Smart Home field trial in Ames, Iowa, the companies said.

“CommScope is a trusted partner that has successfully powered our groundbreaking 10G Smart Home and subscriber trial with their end-to-end Remote PHY solution over the last couple of years,” stated JR Walden, CTO, Mediacom, the fifth largest cable operator in the U.S. “With the confidence we’ve gained with CommScope solutions, we’re ready to take the next step to Remote MACPHY with the RD2322 RxD to achieve a new level of capacity and latency performance for our subscribers. CommScope’s flexible solutions have allowed us to take advantage of our installed base of nodes, as well as the RD2322 RxD’s ability to operate as a Remote MACPHY device, to make a smooth and efficient transition to our network of the future.”

Mediacom will deploy CommScope RD2322 RxDs as Remote MACPHY Devices, simultaneously evolving its existing 1 GHz OM4100 Optical Nodes with a simple field upgrade to 1.2 GHz OM4120 Optical Nodes with 204 MHz high-split operation in the upstream, the companies said. The node upgrade, combined with Mediacom’s continued migration to DAA, will enable the more efficient use of RF spectrum, resulting in lower latency services and nearly symmetrical multi-Gigabit capacity on its residential networks.

With a simple software-only upgrade, the RD2322 RxD provides unsurpassed flexibility enabling it to operate as either a Remote PHY Device—similar to what is being used to power Mediacom’s original 10G Smart Home trial—or as a Remote MACPHY Device, which will underpin Mediacom’s future network.

“Mediacom is one of the top cable operators in North America and a longstanding Hybrid Fiber Coax customer,” noted Guy Sucharczuk, senior vice president and general manager, Access Network Solutions, CommScope. “This agreement extends our strategic relationship to include CommScope’s industry-leading DAA Module solutions and demonstrates their unmatched extensibility in the next phase of network evolution. This is a significant step forward for Mediacom’s network, and it’s a showcase for how CommScope is equipping the world’s leading operators for the 10G future.”