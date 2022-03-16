Marquee TV Arts On Demand Launches On Amazon’s Prime Video Channels
By George Winslow published
The Marquee TV Channel offers new works and classic productions from major artists and arts companies from around the globe
NEW YORK—Marquee TV, a specialty streaming service for arts and culture, has launched in the U.S. Amazon’s Prime Video Channels.
“By joining Prime Video Channels, Marquee TV is making it easier and more affordable than ever to experience the best in arts and culture, from the comfort of your couch,” remarked Marquee TV co-founder and chief executive Simon Walker. “Marquee TV’s mission is to democratize access to the performing arts and its sheer scale makes Prime Video Channels a perfect partner,”
Launched in 2018, Marquee TV is a major performing arts streaming service and the only streamer to offer premium, multi-genre content from the world’s leading companies, including Royal Shakespeare Company, Teatro alla Scala, the London Symphony Orchestra, New York City Ballet and more.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.