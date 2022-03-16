Marquee TV Arts On Demand Launches On Amazon’s Prime Video Channels

NEW YORK—Marquee TV, a specialty streaming service for arts and culture, has launched in the U.S. Amazon’s Prime Video Channels.

“By joining Prime Video Channels, Marquee TV is making it easier and more affordable than ever to experience the best in arts and culture, from the comfort of your couch,” remarked Marquee TV co-founder and chief executive Simon Walker. “Marquee TV’s mission is to democratize access to the performing arts and its sheer scale makes Prime Video Channels a perfect partner,”

Launched in 2018, Marquee TV is a major performing arts streaming service and the only streamer to offer premium, multi-genre content from the world’s leading companies, including Royal Shakespeare Company, Teatro alla Scala, the London Symphony Orchestra, New York City Ballet and more.