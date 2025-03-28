2025 NAB Show Exhibitor Insight: LTN

TV Tech: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2025 NAB Show?

Rick Young: Time’s up. Broadcasters need to break free from satellite restraints and expand their channel distribution with managed control, high visibility and global reach — particularly given recent U.S. regulations and the potential acceleration of spectrum shifts. For major networks, replicating this type of large-scale channel distribution and rights management systems in an IP-based environment has never been more critical. Customers want advanced, cost-effective IP network solutions that automate complex tasks, streamline content management, ensure compliance, and enable new monetization opportunities for linear channels on digital platforms.

The ability to customize and version content in real-time is an exciting breakthrough for sports organizations and rights holders. Today, fast-growing sports leagues and organizations can access the same advanced content versioning, language customization, graphics and multiplatform distribution tools as the largest leagues. With new private-equity activity driving increased technology investment and global growth ambition, we’ll hear a lot more about multi-partner international rights deals, multi-version distribution, and multi-language live sports experiences, powered by technology that is becoming much more accessible for leagues and federations of all sizes.

TV Tech: What will be your most important product news?

RY: It’s a big one for us — we’re coming to NAB Show with a reinvigorated focus on revenue enablement for sports and media businesses. We’re launching new dynamic features of real-time content versioning technologies for major broadcasters, sports leagues and streaming platforms. Simplified, scalable, reliable solutions that are designed to drive media profitability and increase global reach, all within the world’s only IP network built exclusively for video.

TVT: What can booth visitors expect?

RY: Channel Distribution — New ways to simplify and expand channel distribution across traditional and digital platforms with greater control and efficiency.

Live Sports — Seamless access to technologies tailored for sports leagues and organizations, maximizing rights value by delivering customized feeds to new digital platforms and partners.

FAST Channels — Automated solutions elevating the FAST channel value proposition by delivering more compelling live sports and news experiences. That’s the type of content that keeps viewers coming back and boosts ad value.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

RY: Let’s start at the network — it’s at the core of all our solutions. We own, manage and operate technology on our global multicast IP network that delivers premier live video with 99.9999% reliability and < 25 ms latency. LTN’s is the world’s only network built exclusively for video to acquire, customize, monetize and distribute content at scale. It’s strategically deployed in top global data centers with Tier 1 ISP infrastructure to avoid transit bottlenecks and packet loss that cause latency. This unique blend of flexibility, reliability, and cost-efficiency outperforms less refined, protocol-only IP solutions. Our tailored IP workflows enable customers to minimize cloud processing costs and reduce ingress/egress charges while effortlessly integrating modular services and third-party solutions as required.

We leverage our optimized network infrastructure and intelligent automation to power more efficient and scalable distribution solutions than most vendors. LTN will showcase cost-efficient live event versioning technology that seamlessly integrates advanced language customization, dynamic graphics, master control, and localized ad enablement. Our new custom solutions reflect a reinvigorated focus on revenue enablement for sports and media companies of all sizes. Content providers require fast, efficient ways to launch FAST channels, cutting time to market and boosting revenue. Sports leagues need cost-effective solutions to produce content once and reach unlimited rights buyers and digital audiences. LTN can be the single source, delivering this suite of unique technologies.

TVT: What is it about NAB Show that brings you back every year?

RY: Experiencing the latest technology innovation, customer meetings, partner conversations, panel discussions — and plenty of ‘aha’ moments. You can’t replicate that level of exposure and knowledge-sharing anywhere else. As a regular panel speaker, I enjoy reconnecting with peers and customers, discussing shared challenges, and exploring new ways to improve media technology for broadcasters, sports leagues, and their audiences. At events like NAB Show, we cultivate lasting relationships, and we’re excited to meet many new faces this year.