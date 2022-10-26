LiveU Unveils LiveU Solo PRO 4K Streaming Encoder

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU today unveiled its next-generation Solo PRO portable bonding live encoder, which combines professional 4K and HEVC video quality and high reliability.

The Solo PRO combines up to six IP connections – four 4G/5G cellular modems, Wi-Fi and LAN – leveraging LiveU's patented LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) technology. Enabling a streamlined cloud production with an easy setup, the LiveU Solo PRO can be used for any type of live event coverage, both indoors and outdoors, including corporate, entertainment, sports, government, religious and IRL (In Real Life) streaming. Solo PRO supports content creators distributing on all live platforms, including Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo and TikTok, LiveU said.

"Our goal was to deliver a cutting-edge product that will service all streaming needs for years to come, including 4K, HEVC and extreme reliability. I firmly believe that our users will find the Solo PRO is a future-proof investment for their workflow, providing peace of mind for their live streams using proven broadcast-quality technology," said LiveU Chief Technology Officer Dan Pisarski.

LiveU Solo PRO can be used as part of an end-to-end real-time workflow. Users can go live directly from their camera/switcher to popular online platforms and any web destination, the company said.

Weighing just over 2 lbs., the LiveU Solo PRO is a compact, portable unit that can be taken anywhere. Streaming up to 4Kp60 resolution in H.264 or HEVC, the Solo PRO’s HEVC capability offers the same quality in half the bandwidth of H.264, or twice the quality in the same bandwidth, it said.

Limitless coverage is ensured with extended internal battery time, easy-to-use USB-C external battery and flexible carrying options, it said.

LiveU also introduced Solo Stream Tools, an optional add-on package for faster go-to-live streaming productions. This cloud-based package includes support for multi-destination distribution, allowing producers to go live at the same time to multiple social platforms with the click of a button, stream fallback, allowing a switch to a predefined message, and the addition of a logo watermark for enhanced brand visibility, the company said.

"Solo Stream Tools can also be combined with Solo Connect, including modems, routers, data plans and the LRT cloud subscription, which means that you have everything you need to go live in one complete hassle-free package," said Pisarski.

Solo PRO is available in two configurations: HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 2.0 + SDI 12G.

LiveU will host a special live program, “Solo PRO: The Sequel,” Thursday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. EDT. It will include a live Q&A with LiveU CTO Dan Pisarski. More information about the program is available online (opens in new tab).