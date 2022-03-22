LiveU Hires Sports Industry Veteran, Doug Price

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has announced that it has added award-winning editor and sales professional Doug Price to its expanding Sports team. Doug brings over 25 years of media experience and leads sales and account management initiatives in the Central US region.

LiveU noted that the sports business has been a huge growth market for the company in the past few years. Even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company experienced significant growth in the market despite the lack of sports and delay of games. As sports makes its big comeback in 2022, LiveU said it is building on its sports team to support the developing sports business.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Doug to our growing sales team. Doug is well-respected in the industry and brings a wealth of knowledge from his many years in the sports production world,” said Mike Savello, LiveU vice president of sales, Americas. “Doug will play a vital role in driving the LiveU value proposition in sports and the adoption of our solutions for affordable and seamless remote productions.”

Doug joins LiveU from CHESA Systems, a systems integration company covering the Central and Rocky Mountain states. He began his career working in broadcast sports as an associate producer for his local ABC Affiliate, then moved to the NBC affiliate as senior editor for the 6:30 pm news magazine show. Doug left broadcast for the corporate production world, which led him to Tempe, Arizona. There, he won several national awards for his work on commercials and infomercials. Doug started working for Avid in 2005, where he served as a sales manager then director of sales for the company’s sports business.

“I’ve been a fan of LiveU for many years,” Price said. “With the rise in remote productions and sports coming back in full force this year, I couldn't think of a better time to join the LiveU Sports team. I’ve worked in the sports media industry since 2009 and feel like these folks are family. My goal in this new role is to provide our sports clients with a trusted partner to help them find the right solutions needed to do their jobs effortlessly, efficiently and in a cost-effective way.”