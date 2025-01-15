FCC Media Bureau Sets Aug. 1, 2026, Closed Captioning Compliance Deadline
Equipment manufacturers, MVPDs must make caption-display settings readily accessible to hard-of-hearing individuals before that date
WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission’s Media Bureau has announced that manufacturers of covered apparatus and multichannel video programming distributors have until Aug. 1, 2026, to comply with the requirement to make closed captioning display settings readily accessible to individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Last July 19, the commission released an Report and Order adopting the new “readily accessible” requirement.
The new rules are designed to make watching television easier for those with hearing impairments by giving them greater control over how closed captions are displayed. They are also meant to make it easier for viewers to find the controls.
The R&O, the third by the agency to make television more accessible to those with disabilities, puts in place a “readily accessible” requirement for the display of closed captions that makes it simpler for viewers to access the settings of many covered devices to adjust the captions’ font, size, color and other features. Besides televisions and set-top boxes, covered devices include any device manufactured or used in the United States designed to receive or play back video transmitted with sound.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.