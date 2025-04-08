LG Ad Solutions Expands Programmatic Ad Inventory

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—LG Ad Solutions has announced a new integration with Amazon Publisher Services (APS) that enables marketers to access expanded advertising inventory on LG Channels, LG’s free streaming service available on all LG Smart TVs. The inventory is available through Amazon Publisher Direct on Amazon DSP.

“Our integration with Amazon Publisher Services underscores ongoing transformations in the digital advertising marketplace and streaming viewership at large,” said Kelly McMahon, senior vice president of operations at LG Ad Solutions. “This extension of our programmatic offering unlocks new opportunities for marketers to blend data, creativity, and personalization at scale to drive meaningful outcomes with engaged audiences on the biggest screen in the home. We’re excited to expand our relationship with Amazon as part of our continued commitment to a DSP-agnostic strategy—ensuring we remain flexible and focused on delivering what matters most to our advertisers, including those who work with Amazon.”

With over 350 live channels available in US and thousands of on-demand movies and series spanning sports, news, kids entertainment, lifestyle content, and more, LG Channels is an exclusive streaming service that allows LG Smart TV users to easily search, discover, and enjoy their favorite content. As consumer viewership continues to shift towards CTV and ad-supported streaming, marketers can now tap into LG Channels extensive library of premium content with ads – engaging audiences where they’re watching with relevancy, accuracy, and ease.

For more information about the integration and LG Ad Solutions, visit lgads.tv .