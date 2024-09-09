Lawo, Audinate Ink MoU To Integrate Dante Video, Audio Tech Into HOME Apps

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia, and RASTATT, Germany—Audinate and Lawo announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate Dante audio and video technologies into Lawo’s HOME Apps.

The integration includes the provision of native discovery and management mechanisms for Dante devices and software as well as access to Dante audio and video within Lawo’s HOME management platform, Lawo said.

Lawo intends to integrate Dante APIs and SDKs for access to control, management and media signals for Dante networks directly into HOME. To this end, Lawo will also introduce new Dante Importer (southbound) and Dante Exporter (northbound) services into and out of HOME, which will be similar to the approach Lawo developed for the interaction between HOME-native and NMOS-compatible devices, it said.

The MoU underscores the importance of the Dante network protocol in the studio, install and live-sound sectors and will enable the powerful coexistence of the Dante and RAVENNA protocols on a microservice-based application level, it said.

Already available for audio hardware by means of Dante cards installed in a Lawo Power Core modular I/O and DSP gateway, the envisaged integration will now be extended to HOME Apps and also include Dante AV video signals.

The collaboration will enable mixing a diverse pool of audio sources, such as Dante, SMPTE ST 2110, NDI, SRT and RAVENNA, with Lawo’s HOME mc² DSP app controlled from an mc² audio or crystal broadcast console or a headless mixer setup.

HOME Apps’ Dante integration is expected to provide seamless interoperability and agility for a diverse range of Dante-enabled sources and destinations, such as power amplifiers, immersive audio speaker and arrays, it said.

“The integration of Dante into HOME Apps is an important milestone for Lawo’s open, unified HOME platform,” said Lawo deputy CEO Jamie Dunn. “Providing Dante integration on a server-based microservice level is bound to yield a vast range of creative benefits for operators as it helps them navigate the transition to future-proof hardware-abstracted processing.”

“The industry is rapidly transitioning to software-based IP media infrastructure, and Lawo is at the forefront of that transformation” said Aidan Williams, co-founder and CEO of Audinate. “We are excited to partner with Lawo to incorporate Dante into that vision. The integration of Dante into HOME Apps will provide Lawo customers with seamless access to Dante control, management and media signals, enabling entirely new, innovative workflows.”

Audinate and Lawo expect to unveil the result of their collaboration for software running on generic compute in early 2025.