KOCO Goes Live with Precis 4

Bitcentral announced that ABC-affiliate KOCO, in Oklahoma City, Okla., has deployed Bitcentral’s Precis 4 news production and playout solution. Precis 4.0 brings four channels of playout and MOS workflow integration and efficiency to newsrooms. It integrates with best-of-breed solutions to meet simultaneous production needs for broadcast, online and mobile with the scalability to meet the ever-growing number of delivery platforms.



Precis customers have the flexibility to choose from technology brands, such as Adobe’s Premiere Pro for full craft editing or Bitcentral's browser editor Create, which allows newsrooms to achieve more with the resources they currently have. AP’s ENPS and Avid’s iNews are tightly integrated allowing for choice among the most popular newsroom computer systems.



The workflow goes beyond the newsroom and extends content creation out into the field. Journalists can see and use all of the station’s content from wherever they are and remotely contribute their packages back to the station.



