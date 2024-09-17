Kansas City Youth Sports Facility Inks Streaming Deal With NBC Sports Next

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—NBC Sports Next and Homefield Kansas City have formed a multi-year partnership naming NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine Play youth and amateur sports streaming platform as Homefield’s official video and streaming partner.

Homefield Kansas City, a major youth sports facility serving more than 3.5 million athletes, families and fans who visit the venue annually, will rely on SportsEngine Play to stream more than 40,000 live and on-demand games played at its facility each year.

“Homefield has created an ideal venue for young athletes to train and compete like the pros and we’re excited to showcase that great competition to a national audience on SportsEngine Play,” said NBC Sports Next president Will McIntosh. “Through partnerships like this, NBC Sports Next is building a video streaming infrastructure for facilities, like Homefield, to better unite the teams, families and young athletes they serve around the sports they love.”

As the exclusive fixed-camera provider for Homefield Kansas City, SportsEngine Play will stream competition from every Homefield indoor playing surface, including 12 volleyball courts and 10 basketball courts. Each fixed camera is equipped with intelligent technology that can capture multiple angles of a competition and seamlessly integrate the video with SportsEngine Play. Fans can view all games via a SportsEngine Play subscription either online or through the app, NBC Sports Next said.

Opened March 8, the $65 million, multi-use Homefield Kansas City footprint is one of the largest in the U.S. and offers young athletes the opportunity to practice and play like professionals across more than 400,000 square feet of state-of-the-art competition and training space. The facility’s venues have been in high demand, having hosted at least one tournament every weekend since opening, with current bookings extending into 2026 and 2027, it said.

Homefield also has used NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine Motion software to help manage daily functions, such as payment collection, billing management and class and bookings management, it said.

“Our partnership with SportsEngine not only allows us to showcase Homefield’s state-of-the-art venues and the great competition played here to families and fans all over the U.S. through the SportsEngine Play streaming platform, but also allow us to streamline our business processes through its easy-to-use SportsEngine Motion management software,” said Kelce Ahern, director of operations at Homefield. “SportsEngine technology makes us more efficient and provides the flexibility we need to better serve our customers.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors