AIMS Welcomes New Members

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has announced its newest members: Brompton Technology, a provider of LED video processing for live events, film and television; Nextera Video, a specialist in the education and development of SMPTE ST 2110, NMOS, and IPMX solutions; and ProITAV USA, a global OEM/ODM company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brompton Technology, Nextera Video, and ProITAV as the newest AIMS members," said Andrew Starks, an AIMS board of directors member and director of product management for Macnica. "With their extensive experience, these companies will help us continue to drive the adoption of IP and our IPMX proposed set of open standards and specifications in new markets."

Brompton Technology is a manufacturer at the forefront of technology within the LED video sector and launched the Dynamic Calibration approach to LED panel calibration to achieve previously unattainable levels of panel performance. The company has become a globally known and respected brand, winning a Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2020 and numerous awards for the Tessera SX40 LED processor, including a Lumiere Entertainment Technology Award in 2022 and an Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy in 2023.

"IP video has the potential to revolutionize workflows both as a means to cope with ever increasing resolutions but also offering new creative flexibility," said Adrian Jeakins, director of engineering, at Brompton Technology. "The work AIMS is doing with the IMPX standards is key to fulfilling this promise by offering the power and flexibility needed for real world systems. We are very excited to join AIMS and contribute our expertise to a standard that will benefit the entire industry."

A professional in guiding equipment manufacturers through the development of IP-enabled products, Nextera Video offers ST 2110, ST 2059, IPMX FPGA Cores, and NMOS control software in addition to a complete and fully interoperable AV-over-IP solution based on ST 2110, ST 2059, NMOS, and IPMX standards. The company is committed to helping customers successfully reposition their products quickly and easily to conform to the IP era of broadcast and Pro AV.

"Our solution provides customers everything they need for turnkey AV-over-IP software including IPMX FPGA cores," said Jed Deame, CEO of Nextera Video. "Now that we have begun to offer our customers the chance to IPMX-enable their products, joining AIMS was an easy decision. We look forward to combining our efforts and expertise to further support our customers' needs, and further the adoption of IPMX within the industry."

A leader in global OEM/ODM solutions, ProITAV designs, develops, and manufactures audio/video products primarily in signal management and unified collaboration and communications, within the AV and IT business networks. The company is dedicated to developing technology that enhances productivity and helps deliver effective and timely solutions to its customers' clients.

"As a manufacturer, ProITAV has the ability to work with customers to create completely customized solutions that help build strong, sustainable relationships throughout the industry," said Keith Kennedy, managing director at ProITAV USA. "With years of experience in AV installation, design, development, and manufacturing, our team is excited to join the alliance and work together to further serve our customers' needs while conforming to leading industry standards."