Harmonic To Feature Hybrid Cloud, On-Premises Media Solutions At 2025 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic will highlight its range of hybrid cloud and on-premises solutions as well as AI-powered innovations for broadcasters and service providers with applications in production and playout; broadcast and distribution; live, linear and VOD streaming; and content monetization during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“In today’s fast-paced, highly competitive video industry, embracing AI and flexible infrastructure solutions is critical for media companies to stay ahead of the curve and secure long-term success,” said Gil Rudge, senior vice president of products and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. “At the 2025 NAB Show, we’re excited to showcase cutting-edge solutions that support our customers’ unique cloud requirements, unlock new monetization opportunities and transform video streaming experiences while enabling greater efficiency and cost savings.”

Harmonic will show several new advancements that enable broadcasters and service providers to:

Elevate advertising revenue by leveraging AI to enable Harmonic’s VOS360 Ad SaaS solution to insert SCTE-35 markers automatically in live content, including sports.

Reduce end-to-end latency via VOS360 Media SaaS enhancements, including JPEG XS support for live ingest and lower encoding latency of UHD and HD content while maintaining pristine video quality.

Enable efficient video distribution by leveraging XOS advanced media processor features to optimize distribution efficiency for ATSC 1.0., ATSC 3.0 and DTV+ broadcasts.

The company also will highlight hybrid solutions to lower video infrastructure costs. Harmonic will unveil a new cloud-native video streaming solution that combines software running on-premises and on Akamai Cloud to maximize cost savings and flexibility, the company said.

Harmonic has added live and time-shift origin capabilities to the XOS media processor, enabling broadcasters to pull linear channels from any CDN, eliminating the need for a separate origin server, it said.

The company also will spotlight VOS360 Media SaaS support for GPU-based compute nodes in cloud regions, allowing for lower cost live video transcoding, it said.

Harmonic will also highlight several strategic partnerships, including: VOS360 Ad SaaS integration with MediaMelon and FanServ, offering new monetization opportunities; simplified content management with Deltatre; and ViewLift; simplified video deployments with system integrators and managed services providers, including Astound Business Solutions, Irdeto and LTN; and hybrid playout leveraging Harmonic Spectrum X media server and VOS360 Media SaaS with Aveco, Crispin and Florical Systems as well as integration with IMC Technologies for media asset management.

Harmonic senior director of global SaaS solutions Jean Macher and FanDuel Sports Network vice president of engineering Matt Pawluk will present real-world experiences delivering sports streaming services at scale, April 8 at 11:30 a.m., during the Streaming Summit.

See Harmonic at 2025 NAB Show booth W2821.