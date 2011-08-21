Harmonic provides Dubai Media Incorporated with central storage

Harmonic announced that Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) is installing an Omneon MediaGrid active storage system, which will serve as central storage for the company's first phase archive project.

DMI is the official public broadcaster for Dubai and a major satellite TV broadcaster in the Middle East. The Omneon MediaGrid system, supplied by local dealer and integrator Tevido LLC, will not only provide fast, convenient access to media, but also allow DMI to take a significant step toward implementing fully file-based workflows.

DMI broadcasts three general Arabic and foreign entertainment channels and three sports channels. Within the company’s broadcast operations, all content to be transmitted on air will be ingested and stored on the Omneon MediaGrid before being moved to the transmission servers and stored in the archive library. The central storage system will provide DMI staff with fast access to archive content for rebroadcast or repurposing.