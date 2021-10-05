Globecast, Gravity Media Partner On Production, Connectivity Services
By Phil Kurz
The combined offering will help broadcasters covering next year’s World Cup
LONDON & PARIS—Globecast and Gravity Media have announced a partnership to provide end-to-end production and connectivity services to their customers for next year’s FIFA World Cup.
Gravity Media will provide on-site technical facilities, including standup positions and complete temporary studios. Globecast will provide fully redundant satellite and fiber connectivity as well as public internet if needed.
“This partnership is about making life better and easier for customers. By working with Globecast, we can provide clients with a single, tightly integrated offering that we can tailor to the needs of each customer,” said Ed Tischler, managing director at Gravity Media in EMEA.
“We can offer remote production as well, with customers able to use our production facilities in London, San Francisco and Sydney, again supported by Globecast’s connectivity," he added. "We have also had offices in Qatar since 2007 so we know the country very well.”
The two companies have worked together in the past, so each understands how the other works and their respective technologies, Tischler added.
“Broadcasters not only need our combined technical capabilities, they also need premium level signal reliability wherever they may be,” said James Whittaker, business development manager at Globecast. “Alongside this connectively, we’re really focusing on our customer approach with this partnership as well.”
More information is available from Globecast online as well as from executives from both companies at Sportel 2021 in Monaco, Oct. 5-7.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
