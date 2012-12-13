Germany’s Triofilm TV Selects Grass Valley's LDX Cameras

SAN FRANCISCO — Düsseldorf-based Triofilm TV has selected five LDX Series cameras and one LDK 8300 Live Super SloMo camera system from Grass Valley, as part of its remote high-definition live production workflow. The new truck will hit the road spring 2013 to cover sports and entertainment events.



Triofilm TV, a long-time Grass Valley customer, chose the LDX Première, a high-performance dual-format HD camera. One of the main features of the LDX Series comprises three new, in-house developed, Xensium-FT CMOS imagers, which provide images in a variety of HD resolutions while eliminating typical CMOS artifacts, especially the rolling-shutter effect. The flexibility of the camera system was also paramount to Triofilm, as the LDX Première delivers functionality in software that can be simply and easily upgraded.



Triofilm TV ordered the LDX Première cameras with the Grass Valley 3G Transmission system (triax) and fiber/triax twin base stations. 3G Transmission is not only easy to set up; it transmits camera signals longer distances on triax with much higher performance than conventional analog triax systems.



The Grass Valley LDX Series includes the LDX Première (1080i50/60 and 720p50/60), LDX Elite (1080PsF, 1080i50/60, and 720p50/60), and LDX WorldCam (1080p50/60, 1080PsF, 1080i50/60, and 720p50/60) models. Both the LDX Première and LDX Elite models are software-upgradable to the next level within the series.